Sloppy White Sox lose fifth in row

CLEVELAND — The last time they were here 19 days ago, the White Sox played so poorly a team meeting was held before they got on a plane to leave town.

The visitors clubhouse get-together at Progressive Field seemed to help. The Sox went home, won a series from the Brewers, went on the road and split one and won one with the Twins and Red Sox and split another at home against the Indians.

But after losing to the Indians 6-2 Monday to open a short three-game road trip with their fifth consecutive loss, it might be time for a another get-together soon. Manager Rick Renteria, looking none to cheery, had one on the mound during a frightful second inning on a night fraught with bad looks for any team, rebuilding or otherwise.

Three errors in the first three innings, including second baseman Yoan Moncada misplaying a high chopper to his right for his eighth of the season, catcher Kevan Smith (from one knee) throwing well wide of second on Michael Brantley’s stolen base, right-hander Dylan Covey throwing low and through first baseman Jose Abreu on a pickoff attempt.

Yolmer Sanchez walks off the field after umpires called a rain delay during the seventh inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field on June 18, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The signature play of this game came immediately after Moncada’s error, when Jason Kipnis’ bunt with two runners on rolled on the third base side rolled under Covey’s glove and between his feet, then off the glove of third baseman Yolmer Sanchez. There was no error assessed, same as there were none charged on more difficult but perhaps playable hot smashes past shortstop Tim Anderson’s swiping glove and Sanchez’ backhand.

On the bases, Moncada was caught stealing on a strikeout-throwout double play in the first and Matt Davidson failed to pick up third base coach Nick Capra when Davidson’s double inside first base got behind right fielder Lonnie Chisenhall near the side wall. Davidson, who seemingly could have been at third but checked up at second, had a conversation with Capra in the dugout after the inning.

On top of all that, Covey had his worst outing after six very good ones. The 26-year-old right-hander gave up his first homer of the season, a solo shot to Jason Kipnis in the fifth (Covey gave up 20 homers in 70 innings in 2017) and walked five (one intentional) in five innings after walking one his previous two starts.

The Sox lost for the 15th time in the last 19 games against the AL Central leaders and at 24-47 are a season-low 23 games under .500. To make it a little worse, they had to sit through a 35-minute rain delay in the bottom of the seventh inning.

The delay marked the end of the night for tough right-hander Trevor Bauer (6-5, 2.50 ERA), who held the Sox to Moncada’s leadoff single, Davidson’s ground-ball double and Abreu’s single. Bauer walked two and struck out eight. Moncada’s 2-for-3 game with a walk, Davidson’s solo homer to right center against Dan Otero in the ninth and Sanchez’ single against Evan Marshall to drive in a run in the eighth before Marshall walked off with Indians training staff with a sore right elbow were the Sox’ offensive highlights.

Covey entered with a 1.00 ERA over his last 18 innings. His ERA raised from 2.29 to 2.90.

Before the game, there was a sense of anticipation that Covey was on to something good and perhaps sustainable.

“On the outside looking in, I would say he’s on a path that leads us to believe he’s turning a corner and getting to where you feel comfortable with all of his approaches, when he’s attacking hitters, and that he’s going to be able to have this become a sustainable activity for him,” Renteria said. “The stuff is good. It’s always going to be, for all pitchers, trusting the stuff and commanding strikes.”