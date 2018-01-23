Small businesses robbed this month on North, Northwest Sides

At least three small businesses have been robbed this month on the North and Northwest Sides.

Someone wearing a dark scarf or mask walked into the stores, implied they had a weapon and stole money and property, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies all happened within 10 days of each other:

at 6:25 p.m. on Jan. 5 in the 4000 block of West Armitage;

at 7:51 p.m. on Jan. 10 in the 3600 block of West Armitage; and

about 5:40 p.m. on Jan. 15 in the 5100 block of West Belmont.

A detailed description of a suspect wasn’t available.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.