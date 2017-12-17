Dog survives plane crash that killed 3 people, other dog

A single-engine Cessna plane crashed Saturday near Oldenburg, Indiana, killing three people and one dog aboard the aircraft. A second dog survived. | Indiana State Police via AP

OLDENBURG, Ind. — State police say three people and a dog died in a small plane crash in southeastern Indiana, but another dog aboard the aircraft survived.

Sgt. Stephen Wheeles says the single-engine Cessna plane crashed in a wooded area near Oldenburg, Indiana, around 9 p.m. Saturday.

Wheeles says the plane was traveling from Kansas City, Missouri, to Frederick, Maryland, and had taken off from an airport outside Columbus, Indiana.

Oldenburg is about 40 miles northwest of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Wheeles says the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board also are investigating the cause of the crash.

The names of the victims haven’t been released.