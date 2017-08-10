Smash-and-grab burglaries hit Austin stores once a month since August

Smash-and-grab burglaries have been reported three times since late August on the same Austin neighborhood block on the West Side.

In each incident, people drove a vehicle through a business’s wall, gates or windows and stole items from inside, according to a business alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened at 3:46 a.m. on Aug. 22; at 3:13 a.m. on Sept. 29; and at 3:50 a.m. on Friday, all in the 1500 block of North Cicero, police said.

Anyone with information about the burglaries was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.