Smash-and-grab burglars hit Aurora outlet store

Authorities are investigating a smash-and-grab burglary early Wednesday at an outlet store in west suburban Aurora.

About 2:45 a.m., a silver or gray Hyundai SUV with three men inside backed into the front door of the Versace store at a high speed at the Chicago Premium Outlet Mall, 1650 Premium Outlets Boulevard in Aurora, according to a statement from Aurora police.

The men, all dressed in black clothes, then entered the store and stole about $45,000 worth of handbags, belts and other merchandise, police said. They got back into the SUV and were last seen driving toward the mall’s main entrance on Farnsworth Avenue.

No description was available for the suspects, but the SUV appeared to have the rear window broken out and possibly a broken taillight.

Anyone with information is asked to call Aurora Police Investigations at (630) 256-5500 or Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000. Calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward for information that leads to arrests.