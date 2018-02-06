Smash-and-grab robber sought for stealing video game systems in Munster

A surveillance photo of a suspect in a smash-and-grab robbery Wednesday afternoon in Munster, Indiana. | Munster police

Authorities are looking for a person who smashed a display case at a video game store and stole items Wednesday in northwest Indiana.

About 2:30 p.m., a man entered a Game Stop at 7971 Calumet Avenue in Munster, Indiana and smashed a locked display case with a landscaping brick, Munster police said.

The robber, described as a 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-8 Hispanic man between 18 and 21 years old, ran off with the video game systems and then drove away in a silver or gray Mitsubishi Eclipse, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Detective Tim Nosich at (219) 836-6658.