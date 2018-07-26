Smelly sound-reducing windows installed near airports pose no health risk: city

An American Airlines plane prepares to land from the east beyond a street light at O'Hare International Airport. | Sun-Times file photo

Sound-reduction windows installed by the city in homes around O’Hare and Midway airports pose no health risk, city officials say.

And the windows themselves aren’t causing the smell of burnt rubber. It’s PVC-coated screens.

That’s the city’s bottom line after extensive testing by two firms in response to the political stink Southwest Side aldermen and their constituents have been raising for months about the foul odor emanating from the sound-insulation windows.

The odor screening and laboratory testing was conducted for the Department of Aviation by the firm formerly known as Amec Foster Wheeler Environmental Infrastructure and by Intertek-ATI, a firm that specializes in architectural testing.

“We are pleased that testing has finally determined the cause of this issue and has confirmed that there is no evidence of a health risk caused by odors being emitted by [sound insulation] windows,” Midway’s managing deputy commissioner Erin O’Donnell was quoted as saying in a press release.

“With these answers, the department can turn its attention to the work that must be done next in coordinating a solution for those affected residents.”

The City Hall press release quoted environmental engineer Chris Everts as calling Sound Solutions screens a “significant contributor” to the “odors observed.”

Pam Zidarich, vice-president and co-founder of the group Midway Defective Windows, said she takes the city’s all-clear with a “grain of salt” because there are “still a ton of questions” that need to be answered.

“I don’t buy that there’s no health risk. I want to see the science,” Zidarich said.

“I want that testing reviewed by the Illinois Department of Health and the Consumer Product Safety Commission. I want to make sure this is the real deal. I don’t trust `em further than I can spit `em.”

Zidarich said her home at 63rd and Latrobe is “ground zero” for the smelly windows. She’s the one who “started raising holy hell” in May 2017, then started the non-profit demanding a solution.

“When you’re breathing something so pungent, it literally takes your breath away. You walk in the door and it punches you in the face,” she said.

“Some days, it drives you out of the house. You don’t even want to be in the house. You’re afraid to have anybody in the house. That is ruled by the sun. I have all of my storm windows up so it doesn’t build up too bad. But, it still permeates in the house.”

Ald. Marty Quinn (13th) was not appeased by the latest results, either. Not when only nine of roughly 600 impacted homes have received in-home testing to measure air quality.

“How could you draw a conclusion when you’ve only tested nine houses with one brand of windows and say all health concerns should be no longer? I don’t buy that right now,” Quinn said.

“All I’m doing is following the line of questioning that I’ve posed to the environmental engineers about testing. … They represented in a joint committee that we should be in-house testing 10 percent.”

At Wednesday’s City Council meeting, Quinn introduced an “order” requiring newly-appointed Aviation Commissioner Jamie Rhee to report testing results at a public hearing, answer questions posed by Southwest Side residents submitted in advance and lay out a schedule for replacing the windows.

Retiring Aviation Commissioner Ginger Evans was widely-criticized for her detached response to the smelly windows. She was on vacation when one of the hearings was held, drawing a sharp rebuke from Ald. Edward Burke (14th).

“I would certainly hope that the relationship with the new commissioner would not be adversarial,” Quinn said Thursday.

In early December, Quinn pushed through a pair of ordinances tailor-made to protect homeowners.

One would require the city to replace the stinky windows, even if the warranties have expired. The second required the city to inspect at least 10 percent of the homes where residents have complained about the foul smell.

One month later, an initial round of environmental testing on nine homes showed the sound reduction windows may smell bad, but there is “no evidence” the windows had “any significant impact on indoor air quality or related health concerns.”

Formaldehyde was detected in one of the nine homes, but the testing program conducted for the city from September through December concluded that is “most likely from sources in the home other than the windows.”

In April, the latest tally of complaints showed 450 homes have a foul odor coming from sound-reduction windows.

At the time, 55 percent of all homes investigated had tested positive for the smelly sound-insulation windows.

Despite Quinn’s arms-folded reaction, Health Commissioner Dr. Julie Morita sounded the all-clear.

The city’s press release quoted Morita as saying that the Department of Aviation and its outside experts had developed a “substantial body of data while investigating the issue of odorous windows.”

That was enough for the Health Department to conclude that: “There is no evidence of a health risk and also that it is highly unlikely that windows pose any impact to indoor air quality.”