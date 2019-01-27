Smoking materials spark fire in Palatine condo

No one was injured after a fire caused by improper disposal of smoking materials spread through a condo Saturday morning in northwest suburban Palatine.

At 8:53 a.m., the fire alarm went off at a building in the 1000 block of North Bayside Drive, according to a statement from the Palatine Fire Department. Smoke was billowing out of a third-floor balcony.

The unit attached was ablaze, the fire department said. Palatine firefighters assisted by the Arlington Heights fire department helped fight the flames, which were extinguished at 9:12 a.m.

All residents were evacuated and no one was hurt, the fire department said. The third-floor condo unit was destroyed by the fire, with the unit directly below it sustaining minor damage.

Improper disposal of smoking materials caused the blaze, the fire department said, urging residents to refrain from discarding cigarettes in flammable places.