Smollett lawyer fires back at city, says actor won’t pay back $130,000

Rahm Emanuel (left) is demanding actor Jussie Smollett pay back the city for the cost of the investigation into a hate crime that police say was a hoax. | Sun-Times photos by Mitch Armentrout and Ashlee Rezin

In a defiant letter to the City Law Department, attorneys for Jussie Smollett said the “Empire” actor would not pay the $130,000 tab for the Chicago police investigation of his alleged hate hoax crime attack, and said they intend to demand testimony from Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Supt. Eddie Johnson if the city files a lawsuit to collect.

The law department last week sent Smollett a letter seeking $130,106.15 from the actor for making a false report to police about an alleged attack in Streeterville — a move by the city that came after Cook County prosecutors abruptly dropped the criminal case against Smollett.

On Thursday, Law Department spokesman Bill McCaffrey said city attorneys are drafting the civil complaint that will be filed “in the near future” to recoup the money in overtime hours paid out over the course of the investigation.

City officials cited a city ordinance that has been used against others who made false police reports or won city contracts based on false representations, but Smollett’s Los Angeles-based attorney, Mark Geragos, said the threatened litigation to collect the money is part of a campaign by the city to “harass and irreparably injure Mr. Smollett.”

“Your letter is both factually and legally flawed, and Mr. Smollett will not be intimidated into paying the demanded sum,” Geragos wrote.

Geragos’ letter suggests that the city is using the ordinance violation to pursue Smollett in order to get “second bite of the apple once charges against a criminal defendant have been dismissed.”

If the city were to pursue Smollett in court, Geragos said he would have Emanuel and Johnson, as well as Smollett’s alleged attackers/co-conspirators in the hoax, brothers Olabinjo and Abimbola Osundairo and their lawyers, for sworn testimony.

“In light of their apparent vested interest in this case, we are confident that Mayor Emanuel and Superintendent Johnson will not object to providing their testimony under oath,” Gergagos wrote. “Mr. Smollett’s preference remains, however, that this matter be closed and he be allowed to move on with his life.”

A spokesman for Smollett’s legal team declined comment on the letter, as did McCaffrey.

Geragos’ letter also briefly hints at flaws in the evidence against the Smollett, claiming that investigators did not attempt to verify statements from the Osundairo brothers.

When Smollett’s 16 counts of disorderly conduct charges were dropped, he agreed to forfeit the $10,000 he had posted toward his bond, but made no admission of guilt. He later proclaimed his innocence to reporters before leaving the courthouse.

In the days immediately after the hearing, State’s Attorney Kim Foxx and her top deputy, Joseph Magats, said they believed police investigators had done a thorough investigation and that the case against Smollett was strong. But in an op-ed published in the Chicago Tribune days after Foxx said that prosecutors were concerned about their odds of winning the case at trial.