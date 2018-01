Sneed: Chief Anthony Riccio tapped to be CPD’s second in command

Anthony Riccio, chief of organized crime for the Chicago Police Department, talks at a news conference last year about the crackdown on cell phone theft. | Fran Spielman/Sun-Times

Chicago Sun-Times columnist Michael Sneed is told Chief Anthony Riccio, head of the Chicago Police Department’s Organized Crime Bureau — which handles gangs and narcotics — has been tapped to become the CPD’s second in command, replacing retiring First Deputy Chicago Police Superintendent Kevin Navarro.