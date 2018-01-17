Sneed exclusive: Michelle Obama’s laid-back birthday bash

Former first lady Michelle Obama speaks at the Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago, Illinois, on Nov. 1, 2017. | Jim Young/AFP/Getty Images

Hmmm. D.C. low-key?

Let’s see.

It was former first lady Michelle Obama’s 54th birthday bash Wednesday night, and it was set to be “very low-key,” said chef Spike Mendelsohn, who is heading to Chicago on Thursday to promote a burger he has named after her.

Her birthday dinner destination was a “space” called “Heist,” he told Sneed — and it was planned for 30 or 40 of her closest friends,” said Mendelsohn, who claims his Good Snuff eatery in Washington, D.C., was visited “countless” times by the Obamas.

“It was not going to be a party this time where people would be formally seated at tables,” said Mendelsohn, who prides himself in making a great burger. They loved my burgers.”

The former first lady, who has also been dubbed a foodie-in-chief because of her emphasis during her husband’s administration on healthy foods, “wanted a relaxed birthday party this time,” he said. “Fun. Hanging out. Dancing. Some Mexican fare.”

“The Obamas came into my restaurant numerous times; the first time it was Barack and his daughter, Sasha,” he said.

“I was one of the chefs chosen to cook for the Easter Egg roll and was given a tour of the First Ladies Garden,” said the chef. “It was so impressive. So I’ve been cooking for her [Michelle] countless times in the last years.”

“So in honor of her birthday I’m heading to Chicago Thursday to promote the “Michelle Melt,” a burger in honor of her; a turkey burger with lowfat mayonnaise, carmelized onions, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes on a multi-grain bun,” said Mendelsohn, the owner of a Chicago eatery at 22 S. Wabash Avenue.

“I created it here to highlight her birthday,” he said. “After all, this is her hometown.”

Pass the ketchup!

Oprah NOPRAH!

So here’s the deal.

Not much is kept secret when you run and/or become president of the United States.

So is Oprah Winfrey really going to run for President?

Here’s Sneed’s argument why not:

The many enforceable non-disclosure agreements with former employees, family members and old friends.

So why would she want the very private side of her life to become public?

“I don’t see that [the non-disclosure agreements] being the biggest big problem to her,” said a close Oprah associate who requested anonymity.

“But I do not believe for a minute Oprah will run for president,” said the source.

“She eventually hated being tied to the studio. She was happy to leave that behind. She would hate to be tied to the White House. I just don’t see it.”

Hmmm . . .

How does powerful and respected U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin like being called “Dicky” in President Donald Trump’s recent tweets.

Icky?

• To wit: “Dick did the right and honorable thing in disclosing Trump’s use of the word “shithole” when referring to certain countries, but he seems shaken by it all — and calling him ‘Dicky’ is outrageous,” said a top Sneed source who claims they chatted with Durbin during the flurry of ceremonies honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

I spy . . .

Lob lore: Valerie Jarrett, former White House strategist and Obama BFF, has a favorite dinner partner when both are in town. Spotted dining at the posh RL eatery: Tennis stellar/female activist Billie Jean King, and a coterie of close friends including Valerie’s mom.

Chris bliss . . .

Gubernatorial candidate Chris Kennedy showed up for a Sun-Times editorial board meeting and found himself sidelining a look at two classic, iconic Sun-Times/Chicago Daily News photographs hanging on our walls of his father, U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, and uncle, former President John F. Kennedy, during a torchlight parade down Madison Avenue in Chicago.

“Both photographs embody the excitement and the diversity that I hope we can harness around this election,” Kennedy said. “We need the same energy seen in the photo of the young supporters gathered for my father at Randhurst Mall.”

Sneedlings . . .

Hey! Hey! It was an epic Saturday night at Chicago Cut Steakhouse when a gaggle of Cubs and alumni gathered for dinner. In addition, Kyle Schwarber, David Ross, Rick Sutcliffe, Chili Davis (new hitting coach), Kerry Wood, Ryan Dempster, Derrick Lee, and Ted Lilly — actor John Cusack and Hockey Hall of Famer Chris Chelios dined together. . . . Today’s birthdays: Kevin Costner, 63; Jason Segel, 38; and Estelle, 38.