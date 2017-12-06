SNEED: Former top cop Garry McCarthy covets Rahm’s job

Former Chicago Police Supt. Garry McCarthy speaks to the City Club of Chicago. | Santiago Covarrubias/Sun-Times

To run or not to run?

Well, that may no longer be a question in the case of former top cop Garry McCarthy, who detests Mayor Rahm Emanuel — the man who fired him — and the man whose job he wants.

“An announcement on McCarthy’s decision could come as soon as the aftermath of the Super Bowl,” said a top McCarthy supporter who cites recent polling as a hopeful sign McCarthy will green-light a bid next month for mayor of Chicago.

“The polling was encouraging,” the source said.

Sneed has learned a polling firm called We Ask America, which is run by XPS, described as “a political fulfillment firm owned by the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association,” did some polling “which did not shut the door” on the McCarthy movement, a top political source said.

• Backshot: A McCarthy for Mayor Exploratory Committee was created after papers were filed with the Illinois State Board of Elections in mid-September.

• Big bucks shot: “Garry knows the campaign is going to cost $10 million and he’s got a lot of money to raise — and it’s not going to happen until he gets into the race,” said the source, who is one of his backers — but asked to remain anonymous.

“But from what we’ve seen so far his sidewalk support is huge. . . . I can’t tell you how many people come up to him on the street and ask him to run. I’ve been with him when it happens and it is astounding. And we’ve heard rumblings Rahm’s approval rating is not great.”

• Upshot: But an attempt to reach McCarthy was unsuccessful on Wednesday.

It’s no secret Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz and his wife, Marilyn, are besotted with their princely Beagle pups, Benito and Beatrice, who are the issue of national champions, don’t you know?

So it came as a bit of Beagle banter at Marilyn’s glittering Ladies Holiday Lunch gathering at Indian Hill Club in Winnetka that little Beatrice can actually “out check” Benito in the tough guy category.

“Beatrice knows how to “check” and “slam” Benito,” chuckled their trainer, Nicole Stewart.

Among Marilyn’s guests: TV stellar Mary Ann Childers, Cindy Galvin, Bobbie Vendor, real estate exec Mary Grant, Julie Miller and Stacy Johnson, wife of Channel 2 anchor Rob Johnson.

Did you know Secretary of State Jesse White, 83, burns off holiday calories by climbing the stairs to his 7th floor residence a few days a week?

Rockin’ Rahm . . .

Sneed hears rumbles Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau may be heading to Chicago in the near future to visit the Rahmster.

• Backshot: Speaking of all things Brit-connected, England’s former Prime Minister David Cameron recently joined Mayor Rahm Emanuel in his office to be photographed under a photo of the late, legendary Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

• Birthday pot: Emanuel’s wife, Amy Rule, gifted her hubby with archival photos from the Johnson Publishing Company vaults of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Muhammad Ali for his birthday recently.

I spy: Blackhawks President John McDonough, who just celebrated his 10th year as president, spotted Tuesday afternoon at Harry Caray’s Italian Steakhouse in River North. . . . Also at Harry Caray’s recently, Mitch Grassi, from the a cappella group Pentatonix. The group was in town kicking off their Christmas Tour at the Chicago Theatre. . . . Recent spot: “Chicago Fire” star Taylor Kinney dining at Katana. . . . Miami Heat player Kelly Olynyk, spotted at Foodease recently. . . . Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra grabbed a salad at Foodlife. . . . Today’s birthdays: Larry Bird, 61; Terrell Owens, 44; Yasiel Puig, 27, and happy belated birthdays to Bolingbrook Mayor Roger Claar and the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District legend Frank Gardner.