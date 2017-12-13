SNEED: Garry McCarthy meets with top adviser in possible mayoral bid

Former Chicago Police Supt. Garry McCarthy, who may run for mayor, has been meeting with a top Democratic strategist. | Santiago Covarrubias/Sun-Times

Sneed hears former top cop Garry McCarthy, who is considering a thumbs-up for a mayoral bid, has been in continuing discussions with top Dem political strategist Joe Trippi, who was just credited nationally with helping elect Alabama’s first Dem U.S. senator in decades.

Reached by phone Wednesday evening, McCarthy told Sneed: “Mike, this is such an important decision, I have to get it right!

“And as I have done in the past, I have tried to surround myself with the best advisers and continue to work with my team.”

Quoth a top McCarthy backer, who is a member of his exploratory committee: “Garry is not only being urged to run for mayor, but we have continued to urge him to consult with Trippi before he makes up his mind.”

Last September, Sneed reported McCarthy, who has been eyeing a mayoral bid against his nemesis, Rahm Emanuel — who fired him — was spotted consulting with Trippi at the Erie Café.

Trippi, a seasoned political analyst who now has an office in Chicago, had then signed on as chief strategist for Ald. Ameya Pawar’s gubernatorial bid — who subsequently dropped out of the race.

Trippi had been a political adviser to Dem presidential hopefuls Ted Kennedy and Walter Mondale, among others.

Late Tuesday night, new U.S. Senator-elect Doug Jones singled out Trippi as not only being a late entrant into the controversial race against his President Donald Trump-backed opponent Roy Moore — who had been accused as a sexual predator of teenage girls — but the first of three people he credited with being the reason he won the race.

Earlier Tuesday evening, McCarthy was spotted at the packed-to-the-gills Winston and Strawn law firm’s annual Christmas party at the Drake Hotel, a popular event for pols and candidates seeking support.

The Kennedy campaign . . .

It’s no secret the gubernatorial campaign of Chris Kennedy lacks the ka-ching of the mightily wealthy J.B. Pritzker, who is basically funding his own bid.

• The buckshot: Sneed is told the Kennedy clan tradition to volunteer time to family members’ campaigns is now kicking in: Niece Kick Kennedy arrived in Chicago last week to support the campaign full-time between now and the primary, and son, Chris Kennedy Jr. is now taking time off from his full-time job.

Markle sparkle . . .

Merry! Merry!

Prince Harry’s gorgeous fiancée, Meghan Markle, has gotten a one up on Kate Middleton, the wife of Harry’s older bro, Prince William.

• To wit: The Brit tabloid press reports Markle, who will live with Prince Harry on the grounds of Kensington Palace until they marry in May, has been invited by the Queen to join the royal family on Christmas Day before she marries Harry.

Kate had to wait . . . until after the nuptials.

There ya go.

Finally . . .

It was a wedding day 40 years in the making.

At precisely 4 p.m.Wednesday, media giants Bill Kurtis and Donna LaPietra —who had been together for 40 years — got married.

“It was so loving and sweet,” said Illinois Supreme Court Justice Anne Burke, who officiated the small ceremony attended by six guests and a drop in by Ald. Edward Burke, Anne’s hubby.

“The wedding song was so fitting,” Anne purred. “It was called: ‘At Last.”

“Well, we will definitely spend more years not legally married, then married,” LaPietra chuckled. “It’s also my birthday today,” she said. “I’m 68 and he’s 77. I actually chose this date to make my accountant happy. He said you wait another year and you lose a deductible for Bill.”

The hugely popular couple, who love their garden haven in Mettawa, recently planted 40 pine trees for every year they have been together since they met at Channel 2 when Kurtis was an anchor and a reporter — and LaPietra a writer and then executive producer.

“He’s still the front guy and I’m still the producer,” she added. “And what a great relationship we’ve had!”

Blessings, guys!

Sneedlings . . .

I spy: Chance the Rapper’s younger brother, Taylor Bennett, spotted with friends at RPM Italian recently. . . . Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith at RPM Steak on Friday night. . . . Recently spotted: Legendary boxer Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini, Gianni Russo from “The Godfather,” former football player Mike Adamle, former Bull Horace Grant and former Blackhawk Denis Savard at a party at the National Italian American Sports Hall of Fame. . . . Today’s birthdays: Vanessa Hudgens, 29; Tori Kelly, 25; Miranda Hart, 45, and a belated birthday wish to Gary Metzner, ageless.