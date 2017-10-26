SNEED: Producer Dick Wolf throws swank cast party at Chicago Cut

The cast and crew of "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago P.D." at Chicago Cut Steakhouse on Tuesday night. | Photo Provided by Chicago Cut Steakhouse

The wolf pack . . .

The stars were out.

And they were all atwitter and aglitter and aglow at the private cast party tossed at Chicago Cut Steakhouse on Tuesday night by TV producer Dick Wolf — to celebrate the success of his TV hits “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago PD.”

In attendance were Lady Gaga’s ex Taylor Kinney, Jesse Spencer, Monica Raymund, Randy Flagler, Laroyce Hawkins and Eamonn Walker.

Sneed is told the event cost Wolf “an arm and a leg” because he “bought out the entire eatery” for 60 people to celebrate the shows’ success.

“He wanted to make it special,” said a Sneed source at the party. “Wolf didn’t stand up and give a speech, but he took time talking to all the actors. He also had his favorite Cabernet blend wines flown in from Napa Valley.”

OPINION

Although the actors, dressed to the nines, were described as nervous at first because “God was there,” the tension didn’t last long. “Imagine all those egos in one room. Kinney was very reserved, but Flagler got everyone in a good mood. It was great fun.”

Top tip . . .

Dateline: The hotline.

Sneed hears City Hall rumblings Ald. Walter Burnett Jr., who reps the 27th ward, has set his eagle eye on a new political perch.

• Translation: He is considering a bid for Cook County clerk.

Burnett, who is also the Dem ward committeeman, has been approached by some powerful pols to do so.

As Sneed reported first on June 21, Cook County Clerk David Orr, who has served in his position for more than a quarter-century and in politics for nearly four decades, will serve out his term but won’t seek re-election next year.

The Hillary file . . .

One up/one down.

• One up: Hillary Clinton turned 70 Thursday and the crowds requesting attendance next Monday at the book signing of her recent campaign memoir “What Happened,” at The Book Stall in Winnetka, had to be cut back to 1,000 and require a ticket to get in!

“It’s a great store, but not a big store, and the Secret Service is monitoring the event,” said a Winnetka village source. “Even now people are expected to line up for blocks to see the woman who could have been our nation’s first female president,” said the source.

(Postscript: Sneed opted to have her column printed on a black page the day Hillary lost.)

• One down: Wikileaks co-founder Julian Assange sank to a new low by sinking into jerkdom Wednesday by tweeting a 2016 happy birthday Hillary post describing herself as a future president.

• One for the road: Happy birthday, Hillary . . . and I hope your best Park Ridge buddy, Betsy Ebeling, is there to celebrate with you.

Running into Rauner . . .

Filmmaker Rory Kennedy, sister of Dem gubernatorial hopeful Chris Kennedy, unexpectedly ran into GOP gubernatorial opponent Bruce Rauner last week on the FOX Morning show promoting her new film “Take Every Wave.”

• Quoth Rory to Rauner: “Hi, I’m Rory Kennedy. My brother is running against you.”

• Quoth a flustered but gracious Rauner to Rory: “Well, welcome.”

And then Rory headed to her brother’s campaign office.

Over and out.

Link ink . . .

Former president Barack Obama, who specifically chose the site for his new presidential library so he could include a golf course in the plans, did what he loves doing best Tuesday: playing golf with a buddy.

• Tee hee: Obama hit the links at the Army Navy Country Club in Arlington, Va., with comedian Bill Murray, who is still getting bad marks for verbally roughing up a photo op couple after his recent boffo Chicago Symphony Ochestra performance.

The mom pack . . .

Hey! Hey!

The cast of “Bad Moms 2” was spotted stretching out at Harry Caray’s Seventh Inning Stretch eatery and the Chicago Sports Museum at Water Tower Place on Monday to promote their new flick.

Actresses Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis, Kathryn Hahn, Susan Sarandon and Cheryl Hines (who is married to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.) bought out the place for the entire day to conduct interviews, pose with statues of Harry Caray, and eat.

Go Cubbies! But the movie production crew all wore Cubs gear even though they were all from L.A. and many were Dodgers fans — and after a long day celebrated with champagne and mini milkshakes.

Holy cow!

Sneedlings . . .

Singer Katy Perry, who turned 33 Wednesday, was treated to a private superstar 33rd birthday party co-hosted by the Toasty Cheese Restaurant Group on Monday night at Northbrook Court. She was performing Tuesday at the United Center. . . . The Chicago Bar Association is raising its profile in the war on violence, issuing a “Call to Action” for Chicago lawyers to volunteer their services to community organizations in neighborhoods hardest hit by crime and poverty. The Nov. 3 Summit is the brainchild of CBA President Judge Thomas Mulroy and former president Dan Kotin. . . . Today’s birthdays: Lonzo Ball, 20; Marla Maples, 54; and Kelly Osbourne, 33.