Rahm Emanuel balks at Jeff Sessions’ request to attend Gold Star event

Sneed is told U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Mayor Rahm Emanuel have run into another roadblock.

Sessions has asked to attend the Gold Star Families Memorial vigil and reception Wednesday night at Soldier Field to talk to relatives of fallen police officers.

Sneed has learned the mayor initially said “no” to Sessions’ request because Emanuel, who has butted heads with Sessions over immigration and sanctuary city battle, did not want the event to be disrupted due to the fear of protesters.

At this juncture, Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson is trying to figure out how to accommodate Sessions’ request appropriately, which would mean Sessions paying respects to the families at 5 p.m. inside Soldier Field and leaving before the vigil takes place outside in front of the memorial — where protestors could accumulate.

Will rain solve the problem and move the ceremony inside Soldier Field?

Last month, Sessions blasted the “political leadership of Chicago” and “the culture of lawlessness that has beset the city” just hours after Emanuel’s administration sued Sessions to bar him from cutting federal crime-fighting funds to sanctuary cities.

The big question?

Will Sessions be permitted to speak?

Stay tuned.