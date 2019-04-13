Mayor Rahm Emanuel bows out Hollywood-style with ‘Chicago Fire’ appearance

Mayor Rahm Emanuel gets emotional as he talks to reporters after his last City Council meeting Wednesday. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Is this a case of art imitating life?

Sneed hears Mayor Rahm Emanuel will be playing himself … again.

• Translation: Watch for the mayor to appear in this season’s final episode of “Chicago Fire.”

• The scenario: The Rahmster will play himself on his last day in office in the May 22 finale of the show’s season 7.

• The setup: Dick Wolf, the producer of several hit Chicago-based TV series (“Chicago P.D.,” “Chicago Med” and “Chicago Justice”) personally invited hizzoner, who had appeared in a cameo on the “Chicago Fire” pilot episode.

“Dick asked me to appear in the [2012] pilot episode of ‘Chicago Fire’ after I recruited him to shoot the series in Chicago,” Emanuel told Sneed.

“Back then, we didn’t even know if the series would be picked up for a full season, and today, it’s a prime time powerhouse.”

• The script: While details are hush-hush, Sneed hears that the mayor filmed his cameo on Wednesday night at Cinespace Chicago Film Studios in Lawndale.

“He shared his scene, which was set in the show’s frequently featured bar, Molly’s, with David Eigenberg, who plays firefighter Christopher Herrmann,” said a Sneed source.

“When I filmed my cameo in the pilot episode, it took me ten takes just to walk out of a car,” chuckled Emanuel.

“This time, I was able to deliver my lines in two or three takes and [actor] David Eigenberg said I’m a natural!”

• Back shot: “Chicago Fire” was one of the first shows to film at Cinespace, a facility that currently has 31 sound stages on its 1.45 million square-foot main campus on the city’s West Side. An additional six studios are under construction, which could make Cinespace the largest film studio in the country.

• Back pat: “Under Emanuel’s leadership, the Chicago film industry has experienced significant growth, creating 90,000 jobs and $2.6 billion in economic impact over 3,700 projects produced,” said a mayoral source.

The Royal watch . . .

Dateline: The Baby bump line….

The firstborn arrival of Britain’s Prince Harry and his American wife, Meghan Markle, is not exactly a “Downton Abbey” drama.

But it sure seems like the grumpy Brit tabloid press is pursuing an “Upstairs/Downstairs” script — with a “Call the Midwife” moment — now that the couple has chosen home birth via midwife vs. hospital birth via photo ops. (History note: Harry’s mum, Princess Diana, was the first to deliver a royal grandchild in a hospital rather than at a royal place.)

Blimey! Pity the poor newsies denied descriptions of Markle’s wardrobe, hairstyle and choice of baby bunting; the “Meghan and Harry” pop-up lookalikes denied an opportunity to get their pix taken on the hospital steps; and the tented circus occupants parked outside the hospital having to locate elsewhere.

There is one reason to be thankful — but don’t hold your breath.

At least the press has yet to publish tips by their readers on how to induce a late delivery as they did when awaiting the birth of Kate Middleton’s first child, Prince George, titled “The Great Kate Wait” during a horrific heat wave.

Their readers advised:

• Eat hot curries.

• Eat pineapple.

• Drink raspberry leaf tea.

• Have sex.

• Watch a tearjerker movie.

• A week after the due date, do acupuncture. (One dare not ask where.)

Sneedlings . . .

Get well wishes to the legendary heart and soul of the Chicago Sun-Times, employee Albert Dickens, who is undergoing rehab at Presence Resurrection Medical Center. . . . Stork alert: Congrats to former Sun-Times reporter Brian Slodysko and wife, Amanda, on the birth of their son Orion True, born Mar. 29. . . . I spy: Cubbie Kris Bryant spotted dining at TAO recently. . . . Ditto for White Sox Rey Lopez and singer Ciara with NFL hubby Russell Wilson. . . . . Legendary Cub Fergie Jenkins at Harry Caray’s in Rosemont on Tuesday. . . . Former Cubs pitcher Ryan Dempster at Harry’s River North’s joint Tuesday. . . . Former Bulls player/Chicago native Jabari Parker spotted at Hugo’s Frog Bar on Wednesday night. . . . Saturday’s birthdays: Hunter Pence, 36; Al Green, 73; and Melvin Gordon, 26. . . . Sunday’s birthdays: Abigail Breslin, 23; Bobbi Brown, 62; and Baker Mayfield, 24.