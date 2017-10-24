Sneed scoop: Emanuel makes moves to boost Amazon bid, econ development

I’ll take two scoops, please…

Sneed hears the Mayor is about to put some serious muscle behind two key economic development efforts 1) to land Amazon’s second headquarters (and the 50,000 jobs the company projects it will bring along with it and 2) to drive neighborhood economic development.

Scoop 1: Jeff Malehorn, the president and CEO of World Business Chicago, is stepping out of the role he’s held since 2013 to focus on luring Amazon to Chicago. Cities that were interested in landing the headquarters had to submit bids last week, but Sneed hears the selection competition is likely to involve multiple rounds. In the words of one source, Malehorn has been dispatched to “make sure no one takes their eye off the ball just because the application is in.”

But who can ever settle for just one scoop?

Scoop 2: Andrea Zopp, the mayor’s right hand on neighborhood economic development, will take over as the head of World Business Chicago.

Holy moly! That’s one heck of a one, two punch for economic development.

The word among business leaders is that Zopp, the former head of the Chicago Urban League, is going to be tasked with using the position to build on her work inside the mayor’s office to drive inclusive economic growth.

“Andy has been a huge asset to the Mayor, and she has delivered time after time after time,” said a source close to the mayor. “This is a huge opportunity for Andy, and it’ll pay off huge for Chicago.

Look for the moves to be announced and put before the board of World Business Chicago later this week!