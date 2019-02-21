Snoop Dogg to play Illinois State Fair—will he be able to smoke weed on stage?

Snoop Dogg performs at Riot Fest in Douglas Park on Sept. 13, 2015. The rapper has been announced as a headliner for the 2019 Illinois State Fair. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Rap legend Snoop Dogg has been announced as a headliner for the 2019 Illinois State Fair in Springfield this summer.

Snoop will perform on the fair’s Grandstand Stage on Friday, Aug. 16, according to a statement from the state of Illinois.

The other grandstand acts announced so far are country duo Dan + Shay on Aug. 11 and a cappella group Pentatonix on Aug. 14.

Tickets for all of the shows will go on sale later this spring.

The Illinois State Fair will run from Aug. 8-18 at the state fairgrounds, 801 Sangamon Ave., in Springfield.

Snoop Dogg is a well-known advocate for legalized marijuana, but whether he’ll be able to light up while he is in Illinois — without a medical card permitting him to do so — is unlikely.

On Wednesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker proposed legalizing recreational marijuana in his state budget address.

He proposed an aggressive timeline for approval, and Pritzker’s administration believes it’ll be ready to accept applications to sell marijuana by the end of the fiscal year on June 30.

How long it will take for the applications to be approved and marijuana to be available for sale for recreational use, however, remains to be seen.