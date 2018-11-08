Up to an inch of snow expected in Chicago overnight, into Friday morning commute

A smiling face drawn on some melting snow on the Cloud Gate in Millennium Park. | Sun-Times file photo

As much as an inch of snow could fall over the Chicago area and northwest Indiana overnight into Friday’s morning commute.

The snow was expected to develop after midnight and continue through mid-morning on Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Accumulations were expected to be an inch or less, mainly on grassy or elevated surfaces.

The snow, which could cause slick road conditions during the morning commute, was expected to taper off by mid-morning, but there was a slight chance of more snow Friday night, the weather service said. Winds up to 35 mph could drive wind chills into the low 20s or teens Friday night.

While this season’s first snowfall happened on Oct. 21 in the form of soft, hail-like pellets called “graupel,” the overnight flurries could be the season’s first measurable snowfall of a tenth of an inch or more, according to the weather service.

On average, Chicago’s first measurable snowfall comes by Nov. 17 while the first snowfall of an inch or more typically happens around Dec. 7, according to NWS records.

The rest of the weekend was expected to be clear, with a high of 33 expected Saturday and a high of 39 on Sunday, the weather service said. Monday’s high will be about 38 degrees, with a chance of rain that could turn into snow Monday evening.

Light accumulating snowfall overnight, with some slick spots for the Friday morning commute. Early winter temps. #inwx #ilwx pic.twitter.com/0w9pTPXtCZ — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) November 8, 2018