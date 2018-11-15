Snow develops over Chicago area; south suburbs and NW Indiana hit hardest

People wait for buses in the snow outside Union Station. | Sun-Times file photo

The south suburbs and northwest Indiana will likely be hit the hardest by a snowstorm that developed over the Chicago area Thursday morning.

The snow was expected to gradually spread northward throughout the morning, according to the National Weather Service. Accumulations of up to 2 inches were possible south of I-80, while snowfall was expected to be lighter further north.

Parts of northwest Indiana could also experience a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain during the morning commute, the weather service said.

Friday was expected to be partly sunny with a high of about 41 degrees, the weather service said. There was a slight chance of snow developing Friday night into Saturday morning, while Sunday and Monday were expected to be clear.