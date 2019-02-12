Snow, heavy winds prompt over 400 cancellations at Chicago airports

A woman walks on the sidewalk on Broadway Street, while a Winter Storm batters Chicago, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, in Chicago. | Tyler LaRiviere

Hundreds of flights were cancelled at Chicago’s two major airports after snow and heavy wind gusts blew into the area Tuesday afternoon.

Chicago could see up to an inch of snowfall and wind gusts up to 50 mph during the night time hours, according to the National Weather Service. The intense gusts prompted a wind advisory for much of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana that will remain in effect until 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Peak gusts in the past hour: Gary, IN: 45 mph

Pontiac, IL: 45 mph

Aurora, IL: 43 mph

Kankakee, IL: 41 mph

Chicago (ORD): 40 mph These winds with ice covered branches & wires are causing power outages & this will continue into tonight. Also low visibility w/ snow. #ILwx #INwx — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 12, 2019

As of 7:45 p.m., 335 flights had been canceled at O’Hare International Airport, while 103 flights were grounded at Midway International Airport, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation. Average delays at both airports were averaging more than 15 minutes.

The weather service also warned of difficult travel conditions on certain roadways Tuesday night. The scattered snow showers and windy conditions could result in reduced visibilities, the weather service said.

Additionally, drivers were advised to look out for trees and power lines that were coated with ice during a winter storm that tapered off Tuesday morning, the weather service said. The combination of accumulated ice and powerful wind speeds could result in power outages caused by downed tree limbs and power lines.