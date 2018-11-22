Snow, rain predicted to fall over Chicago area Sunday after Thanksgiving

A smiling face drawn on some melting snow on the Cloud Gate in Millennium Park. | Sun-Times file photo

Chicago-area travelers should beware of potential snowfall or rain on Sunday evening.

Following an expected rise in temperatures over the Thanksgiving weekend, rain or snow was predicted for Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain was slated to fall from noon to before 11 p.m. Sunday, with snow and rain both likely between 11 p.m. Sunday and 2 a.m. Monday, the NWS said. There was also a chance of snow before 5 p.m. Monday, with a high of 35 degrees anticipated.

On Thanksgiving Day, temperatures will have a high of 39 degrees and a low of 37, the NWS said. They were expected to shoot up to a high of 50 degrees on Friday.

A 40 percent chance of rain was also predicted for Saturday morning until noon, the NWS said.