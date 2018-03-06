Snow showers, freezing fog Tuesday

Snow showers and freezing fog are expected Tuesday in the Chicago area, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow and freezing fog are expected in the Chicago area Tuesday, making for slippery roads and low visibility during the morning commute.

Snowfall will increase Tuesday with flurries continuing into Wednesday. Snow squalls are expected to bring snow showers and bursts of accumulation throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service.

Areas of freezing, dense fog are being seen across Northern Illinois and Northwest Indiana, with the National Weather Service warning commuters that they should “be prepared to encounter rapidly changing visibility.”

In some areas, visibility is expected to drop to one-quarter mile or less, said the service.

Areas of freezing fog, locally dense, are occurring across much of N IL & NW IN. Be prepared to encounter rapidly changing visibility & slic pic.twitter.com/qVlCPTvJbw — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) March 6, 2018

A winter weather advisory was in effect until Monday evening as snow showers dropped .4 inches of snow at O’Hare International Airport and Midway International Airport as of midnight Tuesday, according to the service.

Cloudy skies with highs in the mid 30s to low 40s are expected Tuesday, with lower temperatures expected Wednesday.

The forecast for the rest of the week calls for cool, dry weather with partly cloudy skies, said the service.