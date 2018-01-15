Snow showers, sub-zero windchill expected to continue into Tuesday

Drivers should use caution traveling on snow-covered roads as scattered snow showers and sub-zero windchills are expected to continue affecting the Chicago area overnight and into Tuesday.

Moderate, scattered snowfall is expected to continue falling Monday night, with temperatures reaching as low as 9 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Windchills are expected to dip as low as 7 degrees below zero as wind gusts up to 20 mph push through the area.

About 8:30 p.m., the weather service warned of hazardous conditions on snow-covered roads.

On Tuesday, more flurries could move through the Chicago area before noon, the weather service said. A daytime high of 21 degrees is in the forecast, with wind gusts expected to reach as high as 15 mph. At night, temperatures are expected to drop to around 2 degrees, with windchills plummeting to as low as 11 degrees below zero.

An elevated cold risk for the Chicago area was expected to remain in effect until Thursday, the weather service said. In addition, parts of northwest Indiana will remain under a winer storm watch until Tuesday night.

Snow began falling Sunday evening, with 2.8 inches recorded at O’Hare International Airport by 5:50 p.m., the weather service said. There were 3 inches recorded at Midway International Airport by noon.