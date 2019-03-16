Snow to hit Chicago Sunday morning

A fast moving snow storm will bring a short, but potentially intense, period of snow Sunday morning to the Chicago area.

Snow will fall mainly between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m., and could bring less than two inches of accumulation, the National Weather Service said.

The snowfall will be heaviest to the south. Between two and four inches of snow is possible along the I-80 corridor, the weather service said.

The weather system is moving quickly and will drop snow within a few hours in any one location, the weather service said.

The temperature will drop to the upper 20s overnight, and rise to the lower 40s on Sunday.

The rest of the week will be seasonably cool and quiet until Wednesday, when there is a small chance of snow, the weather service said.