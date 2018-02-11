Snowbound this Sunday in Chicago? Make a snowman

Looking for something to do this Sunday in Chicago?

Nearly a foot of snow has blanketed the city, leaving many with few options for activities to occupy their time.

The city just tied a record for nine days of consecutive snowfall, according to the National Weather Service. So it’s understandable if you’re going a little stir crazy and looking for something to do.

The good news? After the pesky storm moves out of the area Sunday afternoon, the forecast for the upcoming week calls for sunny, dry conditions.

But don’t just make another boring snowman: Hallmark can help you out with its guide to building several different kind of snowmen, including “The Storm Family,” “Mr. and Mrs. Blizzard,” and “Mr. Sunny Snowbird.”

And don’t forget to follow the storm with the Sun-Times snowfall and snowplow trackers.