Up to 4 inches of snow expected by Monday afternoon

Between 2 and 4 inches of snow is expected to fall across the Chicago area by Monday afternoon.

Light snow could begin falling as early as 6 p.m. Sunday and will continue to fall through Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

A winter weather advisory was announced for north central Illinois and northwest Indiana Sunday afternoon that will remain in effect until noon Monday, the weather service said. Steady periods of light snow were expected through daybreak Monday

Drivers should expect a potentially slippery Monday morning commute, with total snow accumulations of 3-5 inches expected. Driver could also experience reduced visibility at times.

A low of 18 degrees was expected Sunday night, the weather service said. A high of 23 was forecast for Monday, with a low of 5 Monday night and a 40 precent chance of snow. Wind chill values could dip as low as minus 11 as wind gusts pick up.