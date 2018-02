Track the snowfall and snowplows during the snowstorm

How much snow will fall in Chicago during this snowstorm?

Forecasters say up to 14 inches could fall across the region through Friday evening, though pockets could see a foot or more.

We’re tracking snowfall throughout the region on the map below. Check back often for updates.

Additionally, the city of Chicago is expected to activate its plow tracker during the storm. See where crews are plowing the roads below.