BOSTON — Snowfall totals are climbing in the Northeast as the third powerful nor’easter in two weeks pounds the region.
In New Hampshire, the National Weather Service says 25 inches (63 centimeters) of snow was reported Tuesday evening near Derry.
Franklin, Massachusetts, has received 23 inches (58 centimeters), East Killingly, Connecticut, 20 inches (51 centimeters) and Kezar Falls, Maine, 20 inches.
Tens of thousands of homes and businesses are still without power.
Many school districts across New England will be closed for a second day on Wednesday as the region begins to dig out.