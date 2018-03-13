Snowfall totals climb in snow-weary Northeast

A resident cleans the snow off a vehicle as another winter storm continues to dump more snow throughout the area in Hazleton, Pa., Tuesday, March 13, 2018 The third major nor'easter in two weeks is starting to slam the storm-battered Northeast with more snow and high winds expected in some areas. (Ellen F. O'Connell/Hazelton Standard-Speaker via AP)

BOSTON — Snowfall totals are climbing in the Northeast as the third powerful nor’easter in two weeks pounds the region.

In New Hampshire, the National Weather Service says 25 inches (63 centimeters) of snow was reported Tuesday evening near Derry.

Franklin, Massachusetts, has received 23 inches (58 centimeters), East Killingly, Connecticut, 20 inches (51 centimeters) and Kezar Falls, Maine, 20 inches.

Tens of thousands of homes and businesses are still without power.

Many school districts across New England will be closed for a second day on Wednesday as the region begins to dig out.