City snowplow, garbage truck drivers reach tentative contract

A snowplow drivers strike has been averted — at least for now.

A strike vote set for Sunday was canceled after negotiators for the city and Teamsters Local 700 agreed to a tentative contract late Saturday night.

Union members will have time to review the tentative agreement this week and will vote on the contract Jan. 14 or 15, according to Stuart Davidson, who represented the union at the negotiating table.

Union leadership and members refused to share details of the tentative contract Sunday. They would only say that, if approved, it would be a five-year deal.

Local 700 represents 2,032 city employees, the biggest chunk of the city’s unionized workforce outside police officers and firefighters.

Members of Teamsters Local 700 drive garbage trucks and snowplows. They clear runways and taxiways at O’Hare and Midway airports.

“Negotiations with Teamsters 700 have continued to move forward in a respectful and productive manner. We are encouraged by today’s outcome, and we are optimistic that a fair and balanced tentative agreement will be ratified soon through the regular labor negotiation process,” the mayor’s office said.

“Since day one, the city and our partners in labor have been working together to craft an agreement that balances the service goals of both the City and Labor while remaining fair to taxpayers.”