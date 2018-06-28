Soccer tourney, torch run & Chance the Rapper part of Special Olympics’ big Chicago celebration

The Special Olympics 50th Anniversary Celebration in Chicago that will kick off on July 17 and run through July 21 is jam-packed with events.

That includes a concert headlined by Chicago’s very own Chance the Rapper.

The South Side native’s production company, Social Function Productions, has partnered with Special Olympics so he can perform along with Usher, Smokey Robinson, Jason Mraz, O.A.R., Francis the Lights, Daya and others. The show wraps up SO’s celebration at 5:30 p.m. on July 21 at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island. For tickets, go to specialolympics.org/50th/Celebration-Concert.aspx.

Before then, here are some other highlights of SO’s big week in Chicago. For a complete list of events, go to specialolympics.org/50th.aspx.

• On July 20 — the date of the first Special Olympics held at Soldier Field 50 years ago — the finals of the first-ever Special Olympics Unified Cup will take place at Toyota Park, 7000 S. Harlem Ave., in Bridgeview.

Presented by Toyota, the international soccer tournament will highlight the inclusive power of sports as it welcomes a total of 24 women’s and men’s soccer teams to compete from around the world.

Preliminary matches will take place July 17 through July 19 at CIBC Fire Pitch, 3626 N. Talman, in Chicago. Both the women’s and men’s finals will be broadcast live from Toyota Park on ESPN2 at 5 p.m. on July 20. Admission for Unified Cup events is free.

• The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics along the Lakefront Trail, from 39th St. to Soldier Field, also is set for July 20. Hundreds of public safety officers and Special Olympics athletes are expected to take part in the 4-mile run, which will conclude with the dedication of the Special Olympics Eternal Flame of Hope monument. The run begins at 11 a.m. Registration is $75. For details, go to soill.org/letr-commemorative-run/.

New to Chicago is the Eternal Flame of Hope, at the main entrance of the Museum Campus and Soldier Field. The 30-foot design by world-renowned artist, Richard Hunt, features a landscaped plaza and donor-recognition wall with an “eternal flame” representing the athletes of the past, present and future.

• Another free-admission event is the Special Olympics’ Global Day of Inclusion at Soldier Field on July 21. The festival will include a mix of sports, interactive games, exhibits and live entertainment. Festival-goers are invited to hit the turf to participate in sports demos led by professional and Special Olympics athletes, followed by celeb meet-and-greets. Fitness classes and sports demonstrations will also be offered, and an amusement zone will serve up carnival rides, interactive games, concession stands and SO merchandise.

A Historical and Cultural Walk will give guests a chance to dive a little deeper into Special Olympics’ origins. Interactive exhibits and videos will walk through 50 years of the event’s global history.

A SourceAmerica Resource and Vendor Fair focusing on services for people with disabilities and their families will also take place. The fair’s goal is to educate people on employment, legal, education and insurance opportunities available for those with intellectual disabilities.

For details, go to specialolympics.org/global-day-of-inclusion.