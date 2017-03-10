Something that’s less expensive in Chicago

Out-of-network ATM fees and overdraft fees in the Chicago area are seventh lowest among the 25 top metro areas, according to a new Bankrate.com report. | AP file photo

Sometimes things are less expensive in the Chicago area.

Out-of-network ATM fees and overdraft fees in the Chicago area are seventh lowest among the 25 top metro areas, according to a new Bankrate.com report.

In the Chicago area, out-of-network fees average $4.44 and overdraft fees average $32.60.

Nationally, out-of-network ATM fees average $4.69, a 2.6 percent increase from 2016. Overdraft fees average $33.38, a 1 percent increase from a year ago, Bankrate.com reported.

And while bank fees continue to rise, Bankrate.com says there are more ways to avoid fees.

“When it comes to ATM and overdraft fees, a little advance planning can go a long way,” Bankrate.com chief financial analyst Greg McBride said.