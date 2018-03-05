Sonic goes for ‘guilt free’ cheeseburgers

Starting under 350 calories, the SONIC Signature Slingers let's customers get away with all the flavor of a cheeseburger with none of the guilt.

Sonic added two burgers to its menu Monday that may absolve its customers of all of the guilt associated with eating fast food.

The Classic SONIC Signature Slinger with fresh lettuce and tomato, diced onions, crinkle-cut dill pickles, mayo and melted American cheese served on a brioche bun. The Bacon Melt SONIC Signature Slinger is made with crispy bacon, layered with melted cheese and mayo served on a bakery-quality brioche bun.

The burger, which is blended with mushrooms and seasonings, will be under 350 calories, according to the drive-in restaurant chain.

“The Signature Slingers is a first-of-its–kind fast-food cheeseburger, which delivers the juicy savory deliciousness you expect from a burger in a way that makes you feel like you’re getting away with something,” Scott Uehlein, vice president of product innovation and development for Sonic, said in a news release.

Sonic held a trial at certain locations last year to gauge interest.

“It’s all about all of the flavor and none of the guilt, which is very consistent with what we learned. The marketing doesn’t mention environmental benefits,” Lori Abou Habib, chief marketing officer for Sonic told Fast Company.

Mushroom growers and marketers hailed the new burger too.

“The trend of blending mushrooms into a burger patty has been atop a number of food trend lists this year, and we can’t wait for guests to experience Sonic’s uniquely delicious creation,” said Bart Minor, president of the Mushroom Council.

The price of the Classic SONIC Signature Slinger and the Bacon Melt SONIC Signature Slinger will start at $1.99.