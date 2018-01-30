At least 12 Democratic members of Congress plan to boycott President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address Tuesday.
Here in Illinois, three House Democrats — Bobby Rush, Danny Davis and Jan Schakowsky — are boycotting the speech, Lynn Sweet reported.
Here is a list of lawmakers who said they would not be attending:
CALIFORNIA
- Rep. Barbara Lee
- Rep. Juan Vargas
- Rep. Maxine Waters
FLORIDA
- Rep. Federica Wilson
GEORGIA
- Rep. John Lewis
ILLINOIS
- Rep. Danny Davis
- Rep. Bobby Rush
- Rep. Jan Schakowsky
NEW JERSEY
NEW YORK
- Rep. Gregory Meeks
OREGON
- Rep. Earl Blumenauer
WASHINGTON
- Rep. Pramila Jayapal