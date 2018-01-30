At least 12 Democratic members of Congress plan to boycott President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address Tuesday.

Here in Illinois, three House Democrats — Bobby Rush, Danny Davis and Jan Schakowsky — are boycotting the speech, Lynn Sweet reported.

Here is a list of lawmakers who said they would not be attending:

 

CALIFORNIA

  • Rep. Maxine Waters

 

FLORIDA

  • Rep. Federica Wilson

 

GEORGIA

  • Rep. John Lewis

 

ILLINOIS 

  • Rep. Danny Davis

  • Rep. Bobby Rush
  • Rep. Jan Schakowsky

 

NEW JERSEY

 

NEW YORK

  • Rep. Gregory Meeks

OREGON

  • Rep. Earl Blumenauer

WASHINGTON

  • Rep. Pramila Jayapal