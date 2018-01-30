List of Democrats boycotting State of the Union address

FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington. Trump will deliver his first State of the Union address on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) ORG XMIT: WX102

At least 12 Democratic members of Congress plan to boycott President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address Tuesday.

Here in Illinois, three House Democrats — Bobby Rush, Danny Davis and Jan Schakowsky — are boycotting the speech, Lynn Sweet reported.

Here is a list of lawmakers who said they would not be attending:

CALIFORNIA

Rep. Barbara Lee

Rep. Juan Vargas

.@POTUS continues to disrespect women, insult people of color, and attack our immigrant communities. I will not be attending the State of the Union—I stand in solidarity with all the people he has and continues to disrespect. #SOTU — Rep. Juan Vargas (@RepJuanVargas) January 29, 2018

Rep. Maxine Waters

FLORIDA

Rep. Federica Wilson

I cannot in good consciousness attend the #SOTU address after the president went so low in his remarks about Haiti & African nations. It would be hypocrisy to go to an event at which he is honored. — Rep Frederica Wilson (@RepWilson) January 16, 2018

GEORGIA

Rep. John Lewis

ILLINOIS

Rep. Danny Davis

I will be meeting with constituents tomorrow…here's why.

REP. DAVIS NOT ATTENDING THE STATE OF THE UNION ADDRESS https://t.co/gQrl7FNTDz — Rep. Danny K. Davis (@RepDannyDavis) January 29, 2018

Rep. Bobby Rush

Rep. Jan Schakowsky

NEW JERSEY

NEW YORK

Rep. Gregory Meeks

ICYMI: I announced I will not attend Trump's State of the Union. He does not respect me or the communities I represent, so I cannot in good conscience sit idly on the House floor and listen to his scripted speech. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/7fDrnB9Mfj — Gregory Meeks (@RepGregoryMeeks) January 29, 2018

OREGON

Rep. Earl Blumenauer

Since I won't be attending the #SOTU, I'll be sending an Oregon DREAMer in my place to remind Trump that these are real people with families and jobs, who are vital to our communities. They deserve certainty and protection. — Earl Blumenauer (@repblumenauer) January 23, 2018

WASHINGTON

Rep. Pramila Jayapal