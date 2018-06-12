South Chicago bank robbery suspect in custody after being found shot blocks away

A 35-year-old man is in custody in connection with a South Chicago bank robbery Monday morning after he was found shot blocks away from the bank.

The robbery was reported about 9:20 a.m. at the MB Financial Bank branch at 3030 E. 92nd St., according to FBI Special Agent Janine Wheeler.

About 10 minutes later, the man was found shot less than a half mile from the bank in the 9000 block of South Escanaba Avenue, according to the Chicago Fire Department. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment.

Chicago Police confirmed they responded to the person shot, but could not comment further as the case was turned over the FBI.

The FBI said a person was in custody in connection with the robbery, but declined to provide further information.