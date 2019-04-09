Boy, 16, wounded in South Chicago drive-by shooting
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
A teenage boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting in the South Chicago neighborhood.
The 16-year-old was standing on a sidewalk Tuesday afternoon in the 8500 block of South Escanaba Avenue when a dark-colored vehicle drove up and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.
The boy was struck in the back about 12:55 p.m. and took himself to Trinity Hospital, police said. His condition was stabilized and he was being transferred to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.
Area South detectives are investigating.