Boy, 16, wounded in South Chicago drive-by shooting

A teenage boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting in the South Chicago neighborhood.

The 16-year-old was standing on a sidewalk Tuesday afternoon in the 8500 block of South Escanaba Avenue when a dark-colored vehicle drove up and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

The boy was struck in the back about 12:55 p.m. and took himself to Trinity Hospital, police said. His condition was stabilized and he was being transferred to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Area South detectives are investigating.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.