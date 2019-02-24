Fire engulfs 3 buildings in South Chicago; no one injured

A fire spread to three buildings in the 8800 block of South Commercial on Feb. 24, 2019. | Chicago Fire Media

No one was injured Sunday afternoon as fire spread through three builds in South Chicago.

Firefighters responded to the fire at 2:30 p.m. in the 8800 block of South Commercial Avenue, the Chicago Fire Dept. said.

More units were called to work the fire as it spread to two other buildings, the department said.

Additional details were not immediately released.