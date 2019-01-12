Man fatally shot during argument over garbage in South Chicago

A man was fatally shot Saturday afternoon during an argument in the South Chicago neighborhood, police said.

At 12:30 p.m., the 55-year-old was arguing with someone over garbage in a hallway in the 7900 block of South Kingston Avenue, Chicago police said.

The person retrieved a handgun from their apartment and then shot the man in the head, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooter was arrested, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality.