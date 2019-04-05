Woman, 42, wounded in South Chicago shooting

A woman was seriously wounded in a drive-by shooting Friday night in the South Chicago community area.

She was standing outside in the 8500 block of South Buffalo Avenue when a gray Buick Regal drove past and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police.

The woman, 42, was struck in her head and taken at 10:30 p.m. to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating, police said. No arrests have been made.

