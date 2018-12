3 gunmen shoot up vehicle, wound man in South Chicago: police

Gunmen opened fire on a vehicle Saturday night and wounded a man in South Chicago, police said.

The man was seated in a vehicle about 8:10 p.m. in the 8500 block of South Oglesby Avenue when the male shooters approached and fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was struck in his left leg and went to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in good condition, according to police. No one was in custody Saturday night.