Woman critically injured after beating in South Chicago

A woman suffered multiple fractures and was in critical condition early Saturday after she was beaten at home in the South Chicago neighborhood, according to police.

The woman was found in a pool of blood by a downstairs neighbor shortly after 4 a.m. in the 3000 block of East 80th Street, Chicago police said.

She suffered fractures to her skull and arm, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to police.

A metal object was found lying next to her body, police said. No one was in custody early Saturday as detectives investigated the aggravated battery.