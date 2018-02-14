South Dakota man shot to death in northwest Indiana

A South Dakota man was shot to death Wednesday afternoon in northwest Indiana.

Jimmy Terry, 30, was pronounced dead at 12:12 p.m. after he was shot in the 900 block of West Lincoln Highway in Merrillville, Indiana, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

Terry, who lived in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, died of multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner’s office said.

Media reports indicated Terry was fatally shot by a Merrillville police officer at a car dealership.

The Griffith Police Department — the agency investigating the police-involved shooting — didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday night.