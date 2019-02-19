Man bites officers trying to arrest him South Deering

Two police officers were bitten Monday evening by a man resisting arrest in the South Deering neighborhood.

The officers were waved down at 6:40 p.m. in the 9500 block of South Commercial by a woman, 57, who said the man threatened to beat her, Chicago police said.

When the officers tried to arrest him, the 28-year-old man bit the officers, police said.

Charges were pending against the man early Tuesday, police said.