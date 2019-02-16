Our Pledge To You

Crime

02/16/2019, 08:56pm

Man wounded in Far South Side shooting

Five people — including three newborn babies — were stabbed at an overnight day care center inside a New York City home early Friday, and a woman who had slashed her wrist and was found in the basement was taken into custody, police said. The victims were listed in critical but stable condition.

Sun-Times file photo

By Sun-Times Wire
email

A 20-year-old man was shot and wounded Saturday evening in the South Deering area on the Far South Side.

About 7:40 p.m., the man was walking in the 2500 block of East 106th Street when a group of people approached him and one of them opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was shot in his foot and calf and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment, police said.

Sun-Times Wire

Currently Trending