Man wounded in Far South Side shooting

A 20-year-old man was shot and wounded Saturday evening in the South Deering area on the Far South Side.

About 7:40 p.m., the man was walking in the 2500 block of East 106th Street when a group of people approached him and one of them opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was shot in his foot and calf and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment, police said.