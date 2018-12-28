Man shot, wounded inside vehicle at South Side gas station

Police investigate a shooting about 1:30 a.m. Friday, December 28, 2018 in the 1800 block of East 95th Street in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

A man was wounded in a shooting early Friday in the South Deering area on the South Side.

About 12:50 a.m., the 33-year-old was sitting in his vehicle at a gas station in the 1800 block of East 95th Street when someone approached him and fired several shots, Chicago police said.

He was hit in the right forearm and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition stabilized, according to police.

Shortly after the shooting, officers taped off a vehicle with several bullet holes at the gas station.

No one was in custody early Friday, police said.