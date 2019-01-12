Alabama man beaten to death in South Loop

A 49-year-old man from Alabama was beaten to death Friday night in the South Loop.

Jack D. Richardson was in an “altercation” with a man at 9:50 p.m. in the first block of Ida B. Wells Drive, formerly Congress Parkway, when he was struck multiple times, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Richardson was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died, authorities said.

An autopsy released Saturday said he died from multiple blunt force injuries during an assault. The medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide.

No one was in custody, police said.