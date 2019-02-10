Man killed in South Shore shooting: police

Police investigate a fatal shooting in the 7000 block of Cregier in South Shore on Feb. 10, 2019. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A 26-year-old man was killed in a shooting Sunday night in the South Shore neighborhood, police said.

He was found shot on a sidewalk at 8:20 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Cregier Avenue, Chicago police said.

He had gunshot wounds to his face and head, police said. He died at the scene.

Witnesses told investigators they saw a white car drive away from the scene, although they didn’t see the actual shooting, police said.

Area Central detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.