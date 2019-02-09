Man charged with attempted murder in South Shore domestic shooting

A man is facing an attempted murder charge after allegedly shooting a woman in a domestic incident Tuesday in the South Shore neighborhood.

Niyo Fowler, 25, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery and domestic battery, Chicago police said.

Fowler was arguing with a 23-year-old woman Tuesday evening in the 7500 block of South Coles Avenue when he allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot her in the leg, police said.

The woman was treated at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

Fowler was arrested and ordered held without bail, according to court records. He is due again in court on Wednesday.