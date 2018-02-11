South Shore Line services added for Chicago Auto Show

South Shore Line train schedules will be adjusted to accommodate visitors to the Chicago Auto Show through Feb. 19, making extra runs to McCormick Place station between King Dr. & Lake Shore Dr, according to the South Shore Line Service.

The following weekday trains will make flag stops at the McCormick Place Station from Feb. Monday through Friday and on Feb. 19:

Westbound trains 14, 216, 116, 218, 18, 118, 220 and 20.

Eastbound trains 109, 209, 17, 119, 19, 121, and 123.

An eastbound passenger extra will run on Saturday, departing from McCormick Place at 4:52 p.m. The train will run non-stop to Hegewisch and make all local stops until it reaches Carroll Avenue, Michigan City. The train will not serve Hudson Lake or South Bend, according to the service.