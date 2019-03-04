South Shore line to replace 3 morning trains with buses during frigid temps

Three morning trains on the South Shore Line will be replaced with buses Monday and Tuesday between the South Bend and Michigan City Carroll Avenue stations.

The Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District said Sunday that due to subzero temperatures, it is providing temporary busing between the two stops for the following South Shore Line morning trains:

Eastbound Train No. 403

Westbound Train No. 6

Westbound Train No. 14.

Eastbound Train No. 401 is canceled entirely on both days, NICTD said. Regular South Shore service will resume with Eastbound Train No. 7 on those mornings.

No trains will run from the Hudson Lake station while the substitute buses are traveling, NICTD said. Passengers who board there should instead head to the Carroll Avenue station.

NICTD said train 403 passengers will get off at Carroll Avenue before boarding buses for the rest of the trip, while commuters on the next two trains will board buses immediately north of the South Shore platform at South Bend International Airport until they reach Carroll Avenue.